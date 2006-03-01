HP To Promote Starz On-Demand

Starz Entertainment Group (SEG) has reached a co-marketing deal with computer manufacturer Hewlett-Packard (HP) to promote Vongo, SEG’s new video-download service, on the entire line of HP and Compaq consumer laptop computers in the U.S.

The agreement gives HP customers a one-month, unlimited trial subscription to the Vongo service, which offers 1,000 selections of movies and other video content for $9.99 a month.

Beginning this spring, the Vongo application software will be bundled into HP Pavilion and Compaq Presario "notebook" computers, allowing new purchasers to download Starz movies to their hard drives via a broadband connection.

"Unlocking the power of the Internet as a new distribution model with services such as Vongo gives our customers greater choice and convenience to fit their digital lifestyles," says Jonathan Kaye, director of product marketing for consumer notebooks, Notebook Computing Global Business Unit, HP.