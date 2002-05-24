Hoyt to head TV music-licensing group

Willard Hoyt was named executive director of the Television Music License

Committee Friday.

Hoyt most recently was associate professor of telecommunications at Ohio

University and served as the licensing committee's chairman from 1992 through 1995.

He also spent 25 years as a broadcaster with Nationwide Communications Inc.

Hoyt replaces Jack Zwaska, who passed away in February.

Upon taking his post, Hoyt agreed to resign as a director with Broadcast

Music Inc.

The committee represents TV stations in music-licensing negotiations with

BMI, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, and SESAC

Inc.