Hoyt to head TV music-licensing group
Willard Hoyt was named executive director of the Television Music License
Committee Friday.
Hoyt most recently was associate professor of telecommunications at Ohio
University and served as the licensing committee's chairman from 1992 through 1995.
He also spent 25 years as a broadcaster with Nationwide Communications Inc.
Hoyt replaces Jack Zwaska, who passed away in February.
Upon taking his post, Hoyt agreed to resign as a director with Broadcast
Music Inc.
The committee represents TV stations in music-licensing negotiations with
BMI, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, and SESAC
Inc.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.