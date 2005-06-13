Howie Hits Bravo Aug. 18
Cable channel Bravo has slated the launch of Hidden Howie: The Private Life of a Public Nuisance, for Aug. 18.
The show, starring comedian Howie Mandel, is a six-episode, half-hour series that combines reality elements with improv comedy.
The show, Bravo's last summer series launch of the season, will air at 11 p.m., paired with Celebrity Poker Showdown.
