Howie Hits Bravo Aug. 18

Cable channel Bravo has slated the launch of Hidden Howie: The Private Life of a Public Nuisance, for Aug. 18.

The show, starring comedian Howie Mandel, is a six-episode, half-hour series that combines reality elements with improv comedy.

The show, Bravo's last summer series launch of the season, will air at 11 p.m., paired with Celebrity Poker Showdown.

