Howard Wolfson Joins Fox News Channel

Fox News Channel is adding another Democrat to its ranks of on-air contributors.

Howard Wolfson, former communications director for Sen. Hillary Clinton's (D-N.Y.) campaign, will make his debut on the news channel Wednesday, the network announced Tuesday.

Wolfson's appointment comes on the heels of a similar arrangement with former Clinton surrogate Lanny Davis.

The Clinton campaign came to view Fox News as fair to the candidate during the hotly contested Democratic primary contest with now presumptive nominee Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) while taking aim at MSNBC for what it considered the pro-Obama, anti-Clinton views of its election anchors Chris Matthews and Keith Olbermann.

Fox News, like CNN, has been plucking contributors from the ranks of political operatives. Former Bush administration strategist Karl Rove was a regular presence on the channel during primary coverage. And one-time Republican candidate Mike Huckabee is also a Fox News contributor.