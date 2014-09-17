Howard Stirk Holdings Grabs WCIV for $50,000

Howard Stirk Holdings, run by Armstrong Williams, has agreed to acquire WCIV Charleston for $50,000. Sinclair picked up WCIV, an ABC affiliate, when it acquired Allbritton. While Howard Stirk is acquiring the license, among other assets, it and Sinclair will share some aspects related to the station, and Sinclair will provide services.

“We’ll continue some of the wonderful business relationships we have with them,” said Armstrong Williams, principal at Howard Stirk Holdings.

The deal is subject to FCC approval.

Williams says the station was to go dark. WCIV will run some town hall meetings and documentaries produced at sister WWMB Myrtle Beach, he added.

Howard Stirk Holdings also owns WEYI Flint.