Howard Elected SAG President

Ken Howard has been elected Screen Actors Guild president, his second big win this week. Howard just collected an Emmy for HBO's Grey Gardens.

Howard's two-year term begins today (Sept. 25).

Amy Aquino was elected secretary-treasurer to a two-year term that also started Friday.

The vote for president was Howard 12,895 to Anne-Marie Johnson's 8,906.

Board members elected from the Hollywood division were Martin Sheen, Ed Harris, Elliott Gould, Ed Asner, Anne-Marie Johnson, Connie Stevens, Diane Ladd, Dulé Hill, Hill Harper, Nancy Travis, and Marcia Wallace, all to three-year terms.