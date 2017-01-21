How to Watch the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend Skills Competition, Game

NHL’s best players past and present will take over downtown Los Angeles this weekend for the NHL All-Star bash.

Transforming L.A. Live and Staples Center into “Hockeywood,” the festivities include a three-day FanFest, the NHL 100 on Jan. 27, the NHL All-Star Skills Competition on Jan. 28 and the NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 29.

Find out how you can watch all the action below:

The NHL 100 will honor the 100 greatest NHL players of all time as the league celebrates its centennial. Fans can watch the Jon Hamm-hosted event, which takes place Jan. 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT at the Microsoft Theater, on NBCSN in the U.S. and Sportsnet and TVAS in Canada.

Current NHL players will take the Staples Center ice Jan. 28 for the NHL All-Star Skills Competition. Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on NBCSN in the U.S. and CBC, Sportsnet and TVAS in Canada.

The weekend will culminate with the NHL All-Star Game — really a 3-on—3 tourney between the league’s four divisions — on Jan. 29. The puck drops at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT and can be seen on NBC in the U.S. as well as CBC, Sportsnet and TVAS in Canada.