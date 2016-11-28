NBC Grabs NHL All-Star Game From NBCSN

NBC will broadcast the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game from the Staples Center in Los Angeles Sunday, Jan. 29. It’s the first broadcast TV airing of the All-Star Game since 2004. The game was originally scheduled to be televised on NBCSN.

Last year’s all-star game, which took place in Nashville and was televised on NBCSN, was the network’s most-watched all-star game since NHL broadcast rights were acquired prior to the 2005-‘06 season.

“As the NHL celebrates its Centennial, we’re excited to bring the pace and energy of the NHL All-Star Game to a network television audience for the first time in more than a decade,” said Sam Flood, executive producer, NBC Sports and NBCSN. “This move, combined with the addition of games featuring rising young stars like Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid, as well as our upcoming ‘Star Sunday’ matchups, continues to illustrate our commitment to showcase the best talent in the NHL and grow the game of hockey in America.”

Coverage for the Jan. 29 game starts at 3:30 p.m.

NBC televised the NHL All-Star Game from 1990-1994.