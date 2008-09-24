How Lifetime Met Your Mother

Twentieth Television sold off-net sitcom How I Met Your Mother to female-focused cable network Lifetime Television for a once-per-week run starting in fall 2010.

“How I Met Your Mother is a perfect fit for the new direction of our comedy programming, from off-net acquisitions to original series,” Lifetime executive vice president of entertainment JoAnn Alfano said in a statement. “One of the top five sitcoms among all women, this is a truly hilarious and genuine water-cooler show, with sharp writing and a talented cast.”

How I Met Your Mother, which stars Neil Patrick Harris and Alyson Hannigan, has been a hot property since Twentieth brought it to market over the summer. Last week, the company announced that it sold the show to the Fox owned-and-operated stations in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago; to CBS-owned stations in Philadelphia, Boston and Dallas; and to Hearst-Argyle Television's MyNetworkTV station KQCA Sacramento, Calif. The stations also will start airing the show in fall 2010, likely in access and late-fringe time slots.

Mother is expected to earn as much as $3 million per episode from its first four years in syndication, including money earned from broadcast, cable and barter advertising sales.

The show currently airs on CBS Mondays at 8:30 p.m.