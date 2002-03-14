Houston pool was primed for Yates verdict

All of Houston's TV stations that do news, in addition to cable news

channels, went live with the verdict -- after only three-and-a-half hours of

deliberation -- in the case of Andrea Yates, who was found guilty of murder in

the drowning deaths of her children.

The verdict came in at 4:45 p.m. central time March 12, so by the time it was

read and the jurors polled, stations were ready to take the live reports into

their 5 p.m. news.

The pool camera, coordinated by KHOU-TV operations manager Karen LaFleur, was

already in place following televised closing arguments in the case.

Although local stations had asked for gavel-to-gavel coverage of the tragic

and sensational case, video access was granted only for the case's closing and

verdict.

Participating in the pool were KHOU-TV, KTRK-TV,

KRIV(TV), KPRC-TV, KHWB(TV), KXLN-TV and KTMD(TV).