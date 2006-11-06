Housewives Take Sunday Night

ABC won Sunday night with a 5.7 rating/14 share average in the 18-49 demo as its Housewives continue to clean up (9.0/20), according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

NBC took second with a 6.9/17 18-49 average for the night thanks to a marquee match-up between the still-undefeated Indianapolis Colts and the division-leading New England Patriots.

The final national numbers for the NBC game could vary a bit from that figure since the later number includes West Coast time periods. CBS' numbers are also approximate given that its shows were pushed past their starting times by its NFL overrun.

ABC also got strong outings from EM: Home Edition (5.3/13) and drama Brothers & Sisters at 10 (5.5/14).

CBS was third with a 4.1/10, led by a 6.2/17 for a run-over of its football game at 7-7:30.

A Simpsons-heavy Fox was fourth with a 3.5/17. It's top-rated show of the night was the 17th annual Simpsons Treehouse of Horrors episode at a 4.9/12.

The CW averaged a .9/2, led by its only original of the night, Seventh Heaven, with a 1.4/3.