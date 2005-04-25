Housewives Squash Flying Insects

The good news for CBS is that its "night of the locusts" Sunday led the network to its best ratings performance in the 18-49 demo on Sunday nights in several weeks.

The bad news was that the grasshoppers on CBS didn't take much of a bite out of ABC's powerhouse lineup of Desperate Housewives and Grey's Anatomy, even though Housevives was a recap special filling newer viewers in on the goings-on on Wysteria Lane.

In the Nielsen overnight numbers, CBS averaged a 3.5 rating/9 share in the 18-49 demo for distant second behind ABC at a 6.9/5. Desperate Housewives was the top show of the night, averaging a 10/23 for what was essentially a clip show, down from the 10.5/25 it averaged last week.

ABC's newest hit, Grey's Anatomy, averaged an 8.1/20, essentially even with last week (8.1/21).

CBS' Locusts averaged a 3.9/9 at 9-11 for CBS, providing a boost to its slumping Sunday night movie (last Sunday night, CBS' made-for, Don't Say a Word, only mustered a 2.2/5, which was down a smidge from the week before).

NBC was third with a 2.7/7. Its top show was Crossing Jordan (3.3/8), which was an improvement over the previous week's 2.8/7 for a repeat of Revelations in the time period.

Fox was fourth with a 2.1/6. It's best performer was a repeat of The Simpsons (2.7/9) at 8-8:30, just nipping a new Malcolm in the Middle by a share point, but far outperforming an American Top 40 Awards music special, whose 1.6/4 suggested host Ryan Secrest's star may shine strictly in the Idol firmament, at least with the 18-49 set.

The WB was fifth, with a 1.2/4 for a repeat of Charmed, a new Charmed and a Steve Harvey's Big Time. UPN does not program Sunday nights.