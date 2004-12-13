'Housewives' Ponders Living in Syn

The ladies of Wisteria Lane may find a second home on cable soon.

Industry insiders report that Disney TV

executives are having informal conversations about selling reruns of

Desperate

Housewives to cable channels. As of last week, the steamy

nighttime soap, produced for ABC by Disney's Touchstone, had only nine episodes under its garter

belt. But going early to market is in keeping with a trend toward trying to

strike while rookie shows are hot, as with Spike

TV's recently acquisition of CSI:

NY.

Despite what others report, Buena

Vista, which would distribute the show, insists it's not selling

the show now. A Desperate Housewives

syndication deal would almost certainly mean just weekly appearances on cable

at first, until the Desperate oeuvre is deep

enough for stripping (insert your own bath-towel/locker-room joke here).