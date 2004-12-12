Housewives Ponders Living in Syn

The ladies of Wisteria Lane may find a second home on cable soon. Industry insiders reported that The Walt Disney Co. TV executives are having informal conversations about selling reruns of Desperate Housewives to cable channels.

As of last week, the steamy nighttime soap, produced for ABC by Disney’s Touchstone, had only nine episodes under its garter belt. But going early to market is in keeping with a trend toward trying to strike while rookie shows are hot, as with Spike TV’s recently acquisition of CSI: NY. Despite what others report, Buena Vista, which would distribute the show, insists it’s not selling the show now.

A Desperate Housewives syndication deal would almost certainly mean just weekly appearances on cable at first, until the Desperate oeuvre is deep enough for stripping (insert your own bath-towel/locker-room joke here).