Housewives, Lost Snag Sags
Desperate Housewives and Lost were two winners in the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards for prime time television. The awards were handed out Jan. 29 at the Los Angeles Shrine Exposition Center, and the ceremony was aired simultaneously on TNT and TBS starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Below is a complete listing of the SAG TV awards:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Paul Newman / EMPIRE FALLS – Max Roby HBO
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
S. Epatha Merkerson / LACKAWANNA BLUES – Rachel “Nanny” Crosby HBO
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Kiefer Sutherland / 24 – Jack Bauer FOX
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Sandra Oh / GREY’S ANATOMY – Dr. Cristina Yang ABC
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Sean Hayes / WILL & GRACE – Jack McFarland NBC
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Felicity Huffman / DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES – Lynette Scavo ABC
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
LOST ABC
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES ABC
