Housewives, Lost Snag Sags

Desperate Housewives and Lost were two winners in the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards for prime time television. The awards were handed out Jan. 29 at the Los Angeles Shrine Exposition Center, and the ceremony was aired simultaneously on TNT and TBS starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Below is a complete listing of the SAG TV awards:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Paul Newman / EMPIRE FALLS – Max Roby HBO

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

S. Epatha Merkerson / LACKAWANNA BLUES – Rachel “Nanny” Crosby HBO

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Kiefer Sutherland / 24 – Jack Bauer FOX

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Sandra Oh / GREY’S ANATOMY – Dr. Cristina Yang ABC

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Sean Hayes / WILL & GRACE – Jack McFarland NBC

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Felicity Huffman / DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES – Lynette Scavo ABC

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

LOST ABC

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES ABC