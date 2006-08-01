Housewives Launches Aug. 5

The TV industry will be able to see just how good the back end on Desperate Housewives is when Lifetime launches syndicated off-ABC runs of the hit drama Aug. 5 (Saturday) at 11 p.m.



The women-targeted cable network will start airing the show in sequence from the premiere.

Also joining the net's schedule in august are sitcoms Still Standing, which airs Monday-Friday at 12-1 p.m. (repeated at 5-6), and Reba weekdays at 1-2 p.m. (repeats at 6-7).

Lifetime, which is half-owned by ABC parent company Disney, bought Disney-owned Buena Vista's Desperate Housewives in April for about $500,000 per episode.