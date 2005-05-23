Housewives 'Hanger Holds Ratings Victory
The season finale of Desperate Housewives, with hunk Mike Delphino in mortal danger as the cliffhanger ended, recorded its best ratings to date with a 13.2 rating/31 share in Nielsen overnight numbers for the 18-49 demo.
Grey's Anatomy had its best night ever with a 9.9/25 at 10, though it lost some of that strong Housewives lead-in, dropping from a 10.4/25 in its first half-hour to a 9.5/24 in its second.
ABC has now set the sweeps and season bar for scripted-show ratings, with likely only the American Idol finale standing in the way of bragging rights for any but non-Superbowl numbers.
ABC won every half-hour, including for a two-hour Extreme Makeover: Home Edition that built over every half hour to its reveal of a beautiful new home for the American Indian family of a Gulf War hero.
In a far, far away second position at a 3.6/10 was Fox with a Star Wars theatrical in hopes of capitalizing on the release of the latest Star Wars flick.
CBS was third with a 2.9/8, essentially conceding the night, as did NBC and and the WB, by running repeats at 9-11. An original 60 Minutes drew a 1.7/6 at 8-9, tying Dateline, and averaged a 3/8 for Cold Case.
NBC was fourth with a 2.1/6 for its repeats at 9-11, plus an original Dateline (1.7/6) and Contender (2.6/7).
The WB was fifth with a 1.1/3 for a new Charmed and repeats of One Tree Hill and Steve Harvey.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.