Housewives Clean Up at Globes

Viewers could tune to Desperate Housewives Sunday night and find themselves on NBC instead of ABC.

That was clearly the idea. The Golden Globes, which aired on NBC at 8 to 11 (OK, 8 to 11-and-a-smidge) tried to grab some of the fans who have been swarming to the ABC drama Sunday night at 9.

Not only did the five principals appear as presenters during the hour, but the show won a Globe for best comedy or musical (there is no dramedy category, which would be a better fit).

In addition, Desperate Housewife Teri Hatcher won the Globe for best actress in a drama, and at the same time her character was preparing to get a face full of funeral ash over on ABC.

A genuinely surprised Hatcher (or else just a good actress) thanked virtually everyone who had helped her to this successful second act of a career that slumped after her turn as Lois Lane on ABC's Superman. Saying there had been times she couldn't even get an audition, Hatcher said it was the first time she had ever been nominated for an award, much less won one.

The Globe producers also cut more than once to the Housewives sitting together at their table, even when the action on stage had nothing to do with them.

The TV awards were fairly evenly split between cable and broadcast shows Sunday night, with broadcast getting more series nods, and cable cleaning up in the movie/miniseries categories.

In addition to Hatcher's and the show's win for ABC, best actor in a comedy went to Justin Bateman of Fox's Arrested Development. He praised Fox's "patience and courage" for keeping the low rated, critically praised series on the air. The host didn't get shut out, either, with best actress for a drama series going to Marisa Hargitay of NBC's Law & Order: SVU.

ABC toped the broadcast networks in statues, with William Shatner following up his Emmy with a best supporting actor Globe for his Denny Crain role on ABC's Boston Legal.

Cable collected some hardware, too.

Best drama went to FX's Nip/Tuck, with HBO's Deadwood star Ian MacShane getting best actor in a drama. HBO's Life and Death of Peter Sellers won best TV movie or miniseries, with star Jeffrey Rush snagging best actor. HE called HBO "audacious, provacative and essential."

Anjelica Houston won best supporting actress in a miniseries or movie for her role as a suffragette in HBO's Iron Jawed Angels, while Glenn Close won best actress in a movie or mini for Lion in Winter, a Hallmark production on Showtime.

The show was on tape delay, but there were no slips like the Bono F-word of a couple years back that got NBC in trouble with the FCC. About the closest to racy the show got was the annual cleavage parade, or Jeffrey Rush's recommendation of his voice coach to any actors "having difficult vowel movements."

Then there was Mick Jagger's almost innocent sounding (did we say that) comment that the use of the bands music for the soundtrack of the theatrical Alfie remake, for which he won an award, "was like a push-up bra for us."

How well loading up with Housewives at 9-10 helped the Globes push up the ratings for the awards show will have to wait for Monday's Nielsen ratings