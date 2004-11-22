Housewives Clean Up

The negative publicity over ABC's Desperate HousewivesMonday Night Football promo didn't do the show any harm.

ABC's hit drama was hitting on all cylinders, chalking up an 11.0 rating/24 share average Sunday night in the key 18-49 demo to help power the network to a nightly win in the demos and households. That was a tad under its last outing two weeks ago, when the show averaged an 11.2/24, but still good enough to beat all the other networks combined (a 9.1/19) by a wide margin.

Fox began the night strong, winning the 8-9 p.m. hour with a 5.0/14 average for A sports run-over and Malcolm in the Middle. It was all ABC after that, with Extreme Makeover: Home Edition winning at 8-9 with a 7.5/18 for a farm episode aimed straight at the red states.

Desperate housewives delivered a bit number to Boston Legal at 10 and the drama didn't disappoint, winning its time period with a 5.3/13 to edge out Crossing Jordan on NBC (5.1/13).

for the night, NBC took second with a 3.7/9 average for Dateline (2.3/6), American Dreams (2.8/7), Law & Order: Criminal Intent (4.6/10), and Crossing Jordan.

Fox was a close third with football (6.4/18)/Malcolm (3.7/10), The Simpsons (4.5/11), Arrested Development (3.0/7), and My Big Fat Obnoxious Boss (1.6/3), which has yet to draw any big fat ratings.

CBS was a distant fourth with a 2.8/7 in the demo for 60 minutes (2.9/8, Cold Case (3.7/9), Hallmark Hall of Fame special "Back When We Were Grown-Ups" (2.3/5).

The WB was fifth with a 1.1/3 for Steve Harvey's Big Time (1.0/3), Charmed (1.6/4) and the eroding Mountain (.6/1).

UPN does not program Sunday nights.