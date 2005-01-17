Housewives Beats Housewives

ABC won the battle of the Desperate Housewives Sunday with its 9-10 broadcast registering as the top show of the night.

It was going up agains the Golden Globes, which featured the five show's stars as presenters, as well handing Globes to the show for best drama and star Teri Hatcher, also during the 9-10 hour.

Desperate Housewives helped ABC to a win for the night in the 18-49 demo, averaging a 7.5 rating/17 share, followed by CBS' with a 6.0/14. NBC's Golden Globes were a distant third at a 4.8/11.

AT 9-10, when Housewives on ABC and the Housewives stars on NBC went head to head, The drama more than doubled the Golden Globes numbers, averaging an 11.0/24 to the Globes' 5.0/11.

