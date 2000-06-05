Housecalls rings

Hearst Entertainment's Ron Hazelton's Housecalls has been given a green light for a second season of production.

Housecalls, which has cleared 46 of the top 50 markets covering 85% of the U.S., stars the home-improvement editor of ABC's Good Morning America. The series airs on ABC O & Os, including WABC-TV New York, KABC-TV Los Angeles, WLS-TV Chicago, KGO-TV San Francisco, KTRK-TV Houston and KDFW-TV Dallas.