House to vote on prescription-drug reform

Two House Committees this week will vote on prescription-drug reform backed

by House Republicans.

On Wednesday, both the House Ways and Means Committee and the House Energy

and Commerce Committee will hold votes, known as "mark ups," on the

legislation.

The version of the bill being considered by Ways and Means includes a

provision that would require the General Accounting Office to study how

advertising prescription drugs on television affects consumers.

The study, which the GAO would be required to publish within two years of the

bill's enactment, is a compromise between Rep. Bill Thomas (R-Calif.), chairman

of Ways and Means, and Rep. Billy Tauzin (R-La.), chairman of Energy and

Commerce.

Thomas wanted to insert a provision that would have restricted drug

companies' ability to spend money on prescription drug advertising, but Tauzin

said he wouldn't support it.

Meanwhile, Senators still are deciding the form of the bill they want to

introduce.

Senate Democrats last week unveiled their legislation, which did not include

a bill authored by Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.).

Stabenow's bill would not allow drug companies to claim an ad-tax deduction

on any money spent on advertising and marketing that was in excess of the

companies' research and development budgets.

Senate Republicans also are writing legislation, but thus far that draft

doesn't have any language that would restrict prescription-drug advertising.