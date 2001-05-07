House to vote on high-speed data dereg

The House Energy and Commerce Committee has scheduled a vote this Wednesday on a bill sponsored by Reps. Billy Tauzin (R-La.) and John Dingell (D-Mich.) that would deregulate incumbent phone companies' high-speed data businesses.

The bill is the center of a furious fight between the phone companies who are pushing the bill and their opponents: long distance carriers as well as some competitive local exchange carriers and consumer groups. The vote is likely to be contentious and committee staff has spent the last two weeks crafting compromise amendments between the bill's sponsors and both Democratic and Republican members who oppose the bill.

- Paige Albiniak