House to vote on campaign-finance reform

Campaign-finance reform will go to a vote in the House this year, after

supporters got the signatures they needed to force the issue to the floor.

That puts broadcasters on high alert because the House's primary reform bill

includes a provision that would require broadcasters to sell politicians

advertising at their lowest prices.

That amendment was inserted into the Senate-passed version of the bill last

summer by Sen. Robert Torricelli (D-N.J.).

The bill also includes language that would ban so-called issue advertising in

the 60 days leading up to an election, which is another provision broadcasters

don't like but aren't actively protesting.

The House is now required to take up campaign-finance reform because 218

members of the body signed what is known as a 'discharge petition.'

Reps. Charles Bass (R-N.H.), Tom Petri (R-Wis.), Corrine Brown (D-Fla.) and

Richard Neal (D-Mass.) provided the four remaining signatures reformers needed

to force the vote.

Last year, House leadership narrowly avoided a vote on the issue due to a

procedure dispute. Now, the House will vote on three legislative versions of

campaign-finance reform. Whichever version gets the most votes will face a final

vote in the House.

Observers expect the winning bill to be legislation sponsored by Reps. Chris

Shays (R-Conn.) and Marty Meehan (D-Mass.), which includes the Torricelli

amendment. The main competitor will be a version sponsored by Rep. Bob Ney

(R-Ohio).

Should Shays-Meehan stand, broadcasters could have a hard time getting rid of

the Torricelli provision because the procedural rules set up by the discharge

petition limit the number of amendments that can be offered.

Another opportunity to strip the provision could come in a conference session

between the Senate and the House to reconcile two versions of passed bills.

Reformers, however, would prefer to pass a House bill that closely resembles

the Senate bill and avoid a conference altogether.

If that happens and the Torricelli amendment has not yet been stripped,

broadcasters likely will have to take the amendment to court.

Due to the recent Enron scandals, observers said, campaign-finance reformers

have a fair shot at finally getting a bill passed this year.

'Enron pushed the issue over the last hill, although we got very close over

the summer,' said Paul Taylor, executive director of the Alliance for Better

Campaigns. 'I think there is a much higher likelihood that this will actually

pass now as a result of Enron.'

'While I'm cautiously optimistic about the prospects for success, I don't

underestimate the determination of opponents of reform. I fully realize we're

trying to break both parties' addictions to soft money, and it will be a very

difficult habit to kick,' said Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), one of the Senate's

top campaign-finance reformers, in a prepared statement.

'But as the Enron scandal has shown again, until we clean up the way we

finance our campaigns and reduce the overwhelming influence of soft-money

donors, all of us will continue to work under a cloud of suspicion, where the

public always assumes that we serve our own interests before the country's,'

McCain added.

Enron also forced President George W. Bush to take a clear stand on

campaign-finance reform -- something he wasn't willing to do last summer.

'The president has made it very clear to Congress that they cannot count on

him to veto campaign-finance reform,' said White House spokesman Ari Fleischer,

who received the news while he was holding his daily press briefing.

'The president is committed to having campaign-finance reform enacted into

law,' Fleischer added.