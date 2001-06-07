House unit reviewing campaign reform

The House Constitution Subcommittee, chaired by Rep. Steve Chabot (R-Ohio), on Tuesday plans to hold a hearing examining the constitutionality of the campaign finance reform bill passed by the Senate last April.

Witnesses invited to testify so far are Dan Troy, a First Amendment scholar and a partner at the law firm of Wiley, Rein and Fielding; American Civil Liberties Union President Nadine Strosser; and James Bopp, Jr., an election-law specialist and an attorney with Bopp, Coleson & Bostrom in Terre Haute, Indiana. Strosser and Bopp are on record opposing the Senate's version of campaign finance reform, with the ACLU calling the bill the "Incumbent Guaranteed Reelection Act of 2001."

Broadcasters are concerned about a piece of the Senate bill that would require TV and radio stations to always give politicians their lowest advertising rate. The House Telecommunications and Internet Subcommittee is planning a hearing specifically on that language and other broadcast-related pieces of the bill on June 20, says a spokesman for Subcommittee Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.).

