House Tops American Idol For First Time

Fox's medical drama House was the top show on Tuesday night, beating American Idol by three-tenths of a rating point in the Nielsen overnight numbers for the key 18-49 demo with a 9.2 rating/23 share compared to Idol's 8.9/23.

It is the first time Idol has been unseated by the show, or by any show in recent memory. House tied Idol last week as the drama continues to hold onto more of its Idol lead-in than any other show Fox has put after the powerhouse reality show.

Idol still had the top-rated half hour at a 9.8/26 for the last half-hour of the sing-off among the three remaining contestants, but its first half-hour drew only an 8.1 rating. House was more consistent, starting with a 9.1 and growing to a 9.3.

ABC was second on the night with a 3.2/9, led by its Dancing results show at a 4.7/12. CBS edged NBC for third with a 2.7/7 for its coverage of the Country Music Awards.

NBC averaged a 2.6/7 in the demo, led by Law & Order: SVU with a 4.3/11 but hurt by a 1.5/4 at 8 against Idol, last place in the time period.

The CW recorded a 1.6/4 thanks to a 2.2/6 at 8-9 for the finale of Gilmore Girls, good enough for second place behyind Idol in the time period.