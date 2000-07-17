The House Telecommunications Subcommittee will examine the FCCs spectrum policies on July 18.

Trending

The House Telecommunications Subcommittee will examine the FCC's spectrum policies on July 18. It also will discuss a bill, sponsored by Rep. Cliff Stearns (R-Fla.), that would forbid the FCC from capping the amount of spectrum any one company can own. The bill says placing limits on spectrum ownership could slow down rollouts of next-generation, or so-called 3G, wireless systems. The next opportunity to purchase such spectrum comes in September, when the FCC will auction the spectrum currently occupied by broadcasters on ch. 60-69.