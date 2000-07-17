The House Telecommunications Subcommittee will examine the FCCs spectrum policies on July 18.

The House Telecommunications Subcommittee will examine the FCC's spectrum policies on July 18. It also will discuss a bill, sponsored by Rep. Cliff Stearns (R-Fla.), that would forbid the FCC from capping the amount of spectrum any one company can own. The bill says placing limits on spectrum ownership could slow down rollouts of next-generation, or so-called 3G, wireless systems. The next opportunity to purchase such spectrum comes in September, when the FCC will auction the spectrum currently occupied by broadcasters on ch. 60-69.