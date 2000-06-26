The House Telecommunications Subcommittee plans to vote on a bill Tuesday that would require the FCC to complete most merger reviews within 90 days,
The House Telecommunications Subcommittee plans to vote on a bill Tuesday that would require the FCC to complete most merger reviews within 90 days, says Ken Johnson, spokesman to subcommittee Chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.). A similar bill was passed through the Senate Judiciary Committee last year but has never made it to the floor for a vote.
