House Telecom Blinks on Dueling Start Times

Wednesday’s Capitol Hill hearings on broadcast and cable indecency will run at essentially the same time but have start times staggered enough to help TV news crews capture the obligatory footage of lawmakers’ opening statements.

The House Telecommunications Subcommittee moved its start time back one hour to 10:30 a.m. after receiving complaints that a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on the same subject with some of the same panelists had a conflicting 9:30 start time.

The five FCC commissioners are the only witnesses scheduled to speak at the Senate hearing.

The commissioners will be joined at the House hearing by Viacom President Mel Karmazin, NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue and Pappas Telecasting Chairman Harry Pappas.