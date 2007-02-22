House Takes Second Crack at Administration Climate 'Control'

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has scheduled a second hearing for March 1 on "allegations of political interference with the work of government climate change scientists."



In its first hearing last month under new chairman Henry Waxman (D-Calif.), the committee took aim at apparent attempts to discourage media interviews with government scientists who did not toe the administration line--as well as a the policy instituted in 2004--to send "minders" along on all media interviews to make sure the scientists were not misquoted.



Back in September, Waxman complained to the Commerce Department after he obtained internal memos suggesting that the administration was keeping a government scientist who did not toe that line from appearing on CNBC.

