House subcommittee hits campaign reform

The House Telecommunications and Internet Subcommittee, chaired by Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), tackles campaign finance reform on Wednesday, focusing on whether it is constitutional to require broadcasters, cable operators and satellite TV providers to give politicians their lowest rate on advertising.

Witnesses scheduled to testify include Paul Taylor, executive director of the Alliance for Better Campaigns; Jack Sanders, head of Belo Corp.'s TV station group; Josh Sapan, head of Rainbow Media; Andy Wright, general counsel for the Satellite Broadcasting and Communications Association; Lillian BeVier, constitutional scholar and professor at the University of Virginia; and Dwight Morris, head of Campaign Study Group.

The Senate in March passed campaign finance reform, including an amendment on lowest-rate advertising sponsored by Sen. Robert Torricelli (D-N.J.). - Paige Albiniak