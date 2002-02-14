House Small Business chair opposes merger

Rep. Don Manzullo (R-Ill.), chairman of the House Small Business Committee,

is urging the Department of Justice to block EchoStar Communications Corp.'s

proposed $26 billion purchase of Hughes Electronics Corp. and its satellite-TV

subsidiary, DirecTV Inc.

'Small businesses and homeowners in rural areas will have no other options

because they can't receive cable TV,' Manzullo said. 'That's a monopoly, and

that's a violation of our antitrust laws.'

Manzullo joins a growing list of congressional opponents of the

merger.