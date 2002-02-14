Trending

House Small Business chair opposes merger

Rep. Don Manzullo (R-Ill.), chairman of the House Small Business Committee,
is urging the Department of Justice to block EchoStar Communications Corp.'s
proposed $26 billion purchase of Hughes Electronics Corp. and its satellite-TV
subsidiary, DirecTV Inc.

'Small businesses and homeowners in rural areas will have no other options
because they can't receive cable TV,' Manzullo said. 'That's a monopoly, and
that's a violation of our antitrust laws.'

Manzullo joins a growing list of congressional opponents of the
merger.