House Scores Post-Super Bowl Slot
By Jim Benson
Fox has chosen to go with an established hit rather than a promising freshman series by giving House, the top-rated scripted series on television, the coveted post-Super Bowl berth next season.
The move will boost a series from a studio outside the Fox family. NBC Universal Television Studio produces House, which has grown tremendously airing behind American Idol.
The series went to Fox prior to NBC’s takeover of Universal.
