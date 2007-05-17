Trending

House Scores Post-Super Bowl Slot

Fox has chosen to go with an established hit rather than a promising freshman series by giving House, the top-rated scripted series on television, the coveted post-Super Bowl berth next season.

The move will boost a series from a studio outside the Fox family. NBC Universal Television Studio produces House, which has grown tremendously airing behind American Idol.

The series went to Fox prior to NBC’s takeover of Universal.