House schedules marketing check-up

By

The House Telecommunications and Internet Subcommittee will hold a hearing
Oct. 1 on music marketing.

"Recording Industry Marketing Practices: A Checkup" is designed to follow up
on a surgeon general's report suggesting that the industry was marketing violent
content to young people.

The committee, which is chaired by Fred Upton (R-Mich.), is still putting
together a witness list.