House schedules marketing check-up
The House Telecommunications and Internet Subcommittee will hold a hearing
Oct. 1 on music marketing.
"Recording Industry Marketing Practices: A Checkup" is designed to follow up
on a surgeon general's report suggesting that the industry was marketing violent
content to young people.
The committee, which is chaired by Fred Upton (R-Mich.), is still putting
together a witness list.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.