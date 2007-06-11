House Schedules Hearing on Shield Law

The House Judiciary Committee has scheduled a June 14 hearing on the Free Flow of Information Act of 2007.



That is the

federal shield law

that protects reporters from having to reveal sources to federal investigators.



The bill has bipartisan support and arguably its

best chance in years

of making it into law, after a previous incarnation of the bill was modified to protect health information and trade secrets, two keys to gaining support from the business community.



The bill also just

received support from California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger

.

