House Schedules Hearing on Shield Law
The House Judiciary Committee has scheduled a June 14 hearing on the Free Flow of Information Act of 2007.
That is the
federal shield law
that protects reporters from having to reveal sources to federal investigators.
The bill has bipartisan support and arguably its
best chance in years
of making it into law, after a previous incarnation of the bill was modified to protect health information and trade secrets, two keys to gaining support from the business community.
The bill also just
received support from California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger
.
