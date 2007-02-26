House Reschedules FCC Oversight Hearing

The House Energy & Commerce Committee's Telecommunications Subcommittee has rescheduled its canceled Feb. 15 FCC oversight hearing for March 14, according to an FCC source.



The Senate Commerce Committee has already held its first FCC oversight hearing under Democratic leaders, and the commissioners have already responded to a series of pre-hearing questions from House Energy & Commerce and Telecommunications Subcommittee chairs John Dingell (D-Mich.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.)



Look for program access--including sports programming--and network neutrality to be on the agenda, as well as the Sirius/XM merger proposal.



A House Energy & Commerce Committee spokeswoman confirmed the hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, March 14, at 9:30 a.m.

