House readies PBS review
A House panel takes its first public look at public broadcasting Wednesday, diving into a topic that has caused controversy on Capitol Hill in
the past.
Republicans have been eager to stop funding public broadcasting, while
Democrats push for its survival.
Constituent loyalty has kept the service alive.
The witness list is a roster of public broadcasting top executives:
- Pat Mitchell, PBS president and CEO
- Robert Coonrod, Corporation for Public Broadcasting's president and
CEO
- Kevin Klose, National Public Radio's president and CEO
- John Lawson, president and CEO of the Association for Public Television
Stations
- Laura Walker, president and CEO of WYNC-FM
Michael Willner, president and CEO of Insight Communications Co. Inc., and Andrea
Lafferty, executive director of the Traditional Values Coalition, will also testify.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.