House readies PBS review

A House panel takes its first public look at public broadcasting Wednesday, diving into a topic that has caused controversy on Capitol Hill in

the past.

Republicans have been eager to stop funding public broadcasting, while

Democrats push for its survival.

Constituent loyalty has kept the service alive.

The witness list is a roster of public broadcasting top executives:

Pat Mitchell, PBS president and CEO

Robert Coonrod, Corporation for Public Broadcasting's president and

CEO

CEO Kevin Klose, National Public Radio's president and CEO

John Lawson, president and CEO of the Association for Public Television

Stations

Stations Laura Walker, president and CEO of WYNC-FM

Michael Willner, president and CEO of Insight Communications Co. Inc., and Andrea

Lafferty, executive director of the Traditional Values Coalition, will also testify.