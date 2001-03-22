House puts kibosh on spectrum fees

The House Budget Committee on Thursday passed budget legislation that does not include spectrum fees or spectrum auction delays.

Last month, President George W. Bush proposed a budget that would require broadcasters to pay a total of nearly $1 billion, divided over several years, until they finally returned all their analog spectrum to the government. Bush's budget also proposed delaying the channel 60-69 and 52-59 auctions for several years.

- Paige Albiniak