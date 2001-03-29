House passes spectrum fee-free budget

The House on Wednesday passed 222-205 its version of President Bush's budget resolution, without any mention of analog spectrum fees or spectrum auction delays.

The Senate is expected to take up the budget debate next week, with Bush's intact budget-including spectrum fees and auction delays-in the proposal. Broadcast lobbyists say they are unsure if those provisions will stay in the Senate version, especially since for the past two weeks the body has been almost entirely focused on campaign finance reform.

Regardless of what version passes now, the budget only serves as a blueprint for the spending bills Congress will pass later this year. - Paige Albiniak