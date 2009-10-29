House Passes PSIC Grant Extension Bill

The House Thursday joined the Senate in passing bill that gives state and local officials more time to fund projects providing interoperable communications equipment and training. It now goes to the president for his signature.



The bill, co-sponsored by the chairman and ranking Republican members of the Senate Commerce Committee, extends the Public Safety Interoperable Communications (PSIC) grant program administered by the National Telecommunications & Information Administration and the Department of Homeland Security for another two years (until 2011).



The program is funded with $1 billion worth of the proceeds from the almost $20 billion collected in the auction of 700 mhz TV spectrum reclaimed from the DTV transition.



The Department of Commerce inspector general concluded that the initial time frame did not allow states to take "full advantage" of the funds. The initial deadline was December 2010.