House passes prescription-drug bill

Although the House of Representatives late last week passed a bill, 221-208,

to establish a prescription-drug benefit as part of Medicare, the final version

of the bill included no language regarding advertising prescription drugs on

television.

Earlier versions of the bill being considered by the House Energy and

Commerce Committee included a study requiring the General Accounting Office

to look at whether advertising prescription drugs on television increases

the cost of the drugs to consumers.

The study had been included as part of a compromise struck between House

Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) and House Ways and

Means Committee chairman Bill Thomas (R-Calif.), both of whose committees have

jurisdiction over parts of the prescription-drug issue.

The provision with the GAO study was removed when the bill's sponsors became

concerned that any controversial provisions would keep it from passing.

As a result, all portions of the bill not related directed to Medicare and

Medicaid were removed, including the study.

Meanwhile, there is still a chance that a provision regarding

prescription-drug advertising could find its way into the bill that Senate Democrats

plan to introduce.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) wants to include language that would keep

pharmaceutical companies from taking a tax deduction on any advertising and

marketing costs that exceed their research-and-development budgets.

Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.) has said he would like to hold a

floor debate on prescription drugs after the Fourth of July recess.