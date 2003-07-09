House panel pulls DTV-switch funds

A House Appropriations Subcommittee Wednesday voted to eliminate fiscal-2004

funding for the main federal program used to help public TV stations convert to

digital.

As part of the appropriations bill to fund the Departments of Commerce,

Justice and State, as well as the federal courts, the lawmakers voted to

eliminate essentially all funding for the National Telecommunications

Information Administration program that matches nonfederal funds raised by

public broadcasters building and repairing facilities and equipment.

Even though the money could be added before final appropriations bills are

approved by the House and Senate, Association of Public Television Stations

chief executive John Lawson said the decision will have "an immediate, negative

impact on the ability of public television stations to deliver important new

services to their communities" because of the uncertainty over future funding.

The decision "basically pulls the rug out from under the key source of

matching funds to help our stations complete the transition. If not changed in

the final bill, this cut essentially makes digital conversion an unfunded

federal mandate," he added.