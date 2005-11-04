House OKs $5M To Fight IP Pirates

The House Friday agreed to earmark $5 million to help the State Department combat piracy of intellectual property in countries outside the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The bill sets aside part of a foreign aid appropriation for fiscal year 2006 for equipment and prosecutors, among other things, to help combat billions of dollars in theft of intellectual property, which includes movies and TV shows.

The Justice Department has told Congress that more person-power was needed to combat intellectual property crimes.

The set-aside was introduced by Diane Watson (D-Calif.) and backed by the Motion Picture Association of America.

