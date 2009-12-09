House Judiciary Committee Targets Live Sports Broadcast Piracy

The House Judiciary Committee plans to hold a hearing Dec. 16 on piracy of live sports broadcasts over the Internet.

The hearing, which has not yet been listed on the committee calendar, was called by Committee Chairman John Conyers (D-Mich.), according to the hearing notice.

A staffer confirmed the hearing has just been scheduled, but had no comment beyond saying there were no confirmed witnesses as of press time.

Piracy of live sports has become a problem as video sites capable of live streaming have propagated. Sites such as Livestream.com and Justin.tv often feature streams of video cameras pointed at television sets tuned to live events.