House To Investigate Plame Leak

The House Government Oversight Committee is going to hold a hearing on the leak of the name of CIA operative Valerie Plame Wilson to journalists.

That comes in the wake of the conviction of Lewis "Scooter" Libby on four of five counts of obstruction of justice for lying to investigators about how the name was made public.

Committee Chairman Henry Waxman (D-Calif.) has asked Special Prosecutor Patrick Fitzgerald to appear before the committee, which is looking into "internal White House security procedures for protecting [Wilson's] identity from disclosure and responding to the leak after it occurred."

Wilson is also expected to testify.