House to Inspect Deep-Packet Inspection
Yet another hearing has been called related to Internet privacy.
The House Telecommunications Subcommittee scheduled a hearing Thursday on deep-packet inspection.
That is the ability of network operators to see traffic on their network, which the committee expects to be deployed across commercial networks.
"Taking a magnifying glass to the individual packets of data that traverse the network," the committee said in announcing the hearing, "raises questions relating to consumer privacy, as well as copyright [and] network management."
Among the witnesses will be Robert Dykes, chairman of NebuAd, the company that has seen its online targeted-marketing partnerships draw flak from legislators.
There were two hearings on Internet advertising and privacy on the Hill Tuesday, one each in the House and Senate Judiciary Committees. That followed a hearing last week in the Senate Commerce Committee.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.