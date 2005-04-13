The House That Idol Built

Fox's lock on Tuesday night was secure again thanks to another (ho-hum) time-period-crushing performance from American Idol and a time-period-dominating outing from freshman drama House.

Fox won the Nielsen overnight ratings in the 18-49 demo with an 8.6 rating/23 share. Idol averaged a 10.5/30, up strongly over the previous Monday (9.6/28), despite having to go up against original programming on ABC and CBS last night versus all repeats the week before.

Arguably it is the House that American Idol built, given the the kind of lead-in audience Idol delivers. Still, House, the drama about the misanthropic doctor with a well-hidden heart of gold, averaged a 6.7/14 at 9-10 to win its time period as well, up sharply from a 5.9/15 for a repeat episode last week. Fox picked up House last month for a second season.

In distant second for the night was CBS with a 3.7/10. It's top show was Amazing Race at 9-10, which averaged a 4.9/12 for second place in the time period behind House.

It was a close race for third, but the Peacock nipped the Mouse by a beak, averaging a 2.7/7 to ABC's 2.6/7. NBC's top show was a repeat of Law & Order: SVU at 10, which won its time period with a 4.2/11. ABC's top show was According to Jim, with a 3.1/8 at 9-9:30.

The WB was fifth with a 1.1/3 for repeats of Gilmore Girls and One Tree Hill, while UPN was sixth with a .8/2 for repeats of All of Us, Eve, and Veronica Mars.

