House holds digital sit-down

Key House lawmakers will hold their second meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 28, with industry officials regarding the transition to digital television.

Last month, Reps. Billy Tauzin (R-La.), John Dingell (D-Mich.), Fred Upton (R-Mich.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) called in representatives from the National Association of Broadcasters, the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, the Motion Picture Association of America and other organizations. The lawmakers told the industries to get the transition moving voluntarily or face legislation.

The lawmakers plan to invite Cable Labs and the Association of Maximum Service Television to get more technical representation in the group. A hearing on digital TV that the House Subcommittee on Telecommunications and the Internet has postponed twice still may be rescheduled before the end of the year, said Tauzin spokesman Ken Johnson.

Congress, which has been seriously delayed twice due to the Sept. 11 attacks and anthrax scares, may stay in session until nearly Christmas, Congressional leaders say. That would likely give committees enough time to make up cancelled hearings. - Paige Albiniak