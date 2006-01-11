House Hits Home With Viewers

A new episode of Fox's hit drama, House, was the top show of the night Tuesday in the 18-49 demo in Nielsen's Fast Affiliate overnight ratings, averaging a 5.7 rating/14 share.

The drama, which Fox has been pushing--two repeats on Monday night, for example, as it awaits the return of 24--helped Fox to a tie for top ratings honors with NBC at a 4/10 for the night. NBC was led by Law & Order: SVU at 10 (5.6/14), the night's second-highest-rated show.

CBS was third with a 3.6/9 for NCIS (4/11) and The People's Choice Awards (3.4./9).

ABC was fourth with a 2.9/7, led by a new Boston Legal with a 3.3/9 at 10 p.m.

The WB was a strong fifth place, beating both Univision and UPN thanks primarily to Gilmore Girls, which averaged a 2.6/7, tying for third place at 8-9 with ABC's sitcoms According to Jim and Rodney.

Univision was sixth with a 1.8/5, led by soap Alborada (2.0/5), followed by UPN with a .9/2 for movie, Blue Crush.

