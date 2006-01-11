House Hits Home With Viewers

NBC and Fox tied for the night in the 18-49 demo with a 4.0 rating/10 share on Tuesday, according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate overnight ratings. NBC attracted the audience with its airing of Fear Factor from 8-9 (2.6/7 in the for the first half, then rising to a 3.1/8 in the second) p.m., followed by two episodes of Scrubs and Law & Order: SVU. Fox reeled them in with two repeat episodes of Bones from 8-9 (a 2.2/6 for the first episode, 2.4/6 for the second), followed by two episodes of House from 9-10. Fox does not track ratings from 10-11.

CBS came in second in the demo with a 3.6/9, airing NCIS from 8-9 and the 32nd AnnualPeople’s Choice Awards from 9-11. ABC was third at a 2.9/7 with According to Jim and Rodney from 8-9, followed by Commander in Chief from 9-10 and Boston Legal at 10. Fourth with The Gilmore Girls and Supernatural was The WB at a 2.2/5. Univision scored a 1.8/5, led by telenovela Contra Viento Y Marea from 8-9, and UPN trailed with a 0.9/2 with an airing of the movie Blue Crush from 8-10.